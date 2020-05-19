Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario's education minister to make announcement today on fate of school year

CP24 Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Ontario’s education minister is expected to make an announcement later today on the fate of the rest of the school year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Reimagining Education: What Will Tech's Role Be In The Classroom After COVID-19?

Reimagining Education: What Will Tech's Role Be In The Classroom After COVID-19? 02:54

 As the school year comes to a close, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has convened a committee with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reimagine education for students when school goes back in session in the fall. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez spoke to educators about their expectations toward what that will look...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CCSD trustees approve final budget [Video]

CCSD trustees approve final budget

Next year's CCSD budget shortfall could be one of the largest since the great recession. The board of trustees approved the final budget last night.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
HRD Minister wishes students good luck after announcement of pending CBSE exams [Video]

HRD Minister wishes students good luck after announcement of pending CBSE exams

Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on CBSE examinations date announcement said that there are certain centers in Delhi where only high school examinations will take place. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ontario's education minister says province still working on plan for rest of the school year

Ontario’s education minister says the province is trying to finalize a plan on how to wrap up the school year and will “hopefully” be able to provide more...
CP24

Ontario schools to remain shut through current school year: premier

Schools in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, will remain closed for the rest of the school year through the end of June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Jus10credable

Justin Somerville RT @CP24: Premier Doug Ford and Ontario's education minister will be making an announcement at 1 p.m. on the future of child care in the pr… 2 minutes ago

KimMomofNine

Kim Bouchard The announcement at 1 p.m. today includes Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. Hopeful for news regarding the remai… https://t.co/03nZUOAUXZ 5 minutes ago

ottawainsurance

Rhodes & Williams Ontario education minister to make announcement as families await news about school year | CBC News… https://t.co/QPHLc2yEK1 10 minutes ago

kylemackie

kylemackie Ontario education minister to make announcement as families await news about school year | CBC News https://t.co/7kF024mgmv 18 minutes ago

1015myFM

101.5 myFM Lecce, Ford and Elliott will make an announcement at 1pm this afternoon. You can catch it live on 101.5 myFM. https://t.co/RScJrogTSl 18 minutes ago

masonsherry

Sherry Mason RT @CBCQueensPark: What will happen to the final month of Ontario's 2019-20 school year? Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen L… 33 minutes ago

isho_sandy

Sandy Isho RT @CP24: Ontario's education minister to make announcement today on fate of school year https://t.co/Rw9pazgleL https://t.co/VsRRZg2WwZ 45 minutes ago