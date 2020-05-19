michael grimaldi RT @CarlyDRobinson: Country music star Paul Brant will chair Alberta's new human trafficking task force. Says it's a difficult subject, but… 1 minute ago Lisa ☕️Hauk-Meeker ☕️🌈 RT @Jantafrench: Now watching a news conference where Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced country music star Paul Brandt will chair… 40 minutes ago Holly @UbakaOgbogu @NIMCAlly I think a lot of the flack comes from albertans reading this as a cheap ploy by the ucp to g… https://t.co/1xc3sTZdvB 46 minutes ago Taylor Swannack RT @CBCCalgary: Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta https://t.co/XrU0ayE3tC 1 hour ago CBC Calgary Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta https://t.co/XrU0ayE3tC 1 hour ago Cynthia A. M-A RT @CBCEdmonton: Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta https://t.co/QPI08nsWua https://t.co/ExMdYFV… 1 hour ago todoCanada Country Music Star Paul Brandt to Head Human Trafficking Committee in Alberta | To Do Canada https://t.co/2dpApMPuQa 1 hour ago Joe Martin @itlooksreal I think two things were bad in this announcement. 1. Everyone (not Paul's fault) has referred to him a… https://t.co/XBPN0A3YMH 1 hour ago