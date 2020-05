One in 10,000: Rare albino raccoon spotted in Leaside backyard Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Most Torontonians are used to seeing racoons but the one that was spotted in a Leaside backyard recently might cause even the most hardened city dwellers to do a double take. 👓 View full article

Recent related videos from verified sources Rare albino raccoon enjoys life as it eats bowl full of blueberries



This rare albino raccoon is seen enjoying life as it lays back feeding itself blueberries from a bowl. The mammal from Taiwan is seen casually placing the berries into its mouth one-by-one before.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago

