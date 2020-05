Recent related videos from verified sources Goodwill need additional donations for people impacted by pandemic



Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA are asking for additional donations to meet the needs of people impacted by pandemic. Credit: WMGT Published 1 week ago Brazil virus outbreak: Amazonas state capital becomes hotspot



Deaths rise in Manaus amid concerns coronavirus could reach nearby indigenous communities Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ottawa to announce additional pandemic funding for Indigenous people living off-reserve The federal government is to provide more financial support to help Indigenous people living off-reserve weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



