You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Twenty-eight soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in care homes The Canadian Armed Forces says 28 military members have tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to help at long-term care facilities in Ontario and...

CTV News 5 days ago



Military report on alleged abuse in Ontario long-term care 'deeply disturbing,' Trudeau says TORONTO β€” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian Armed Forces report about long-term care in Ontario is β€œdeeply disturbing.” Ontario Premier Doug...

WorldNews 9 hours ago





Tweets about this