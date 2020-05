Related videos from verified sources Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Uncertain If Celtics Can Reopen Practice Facility Next Week



With several NBA teams already opening their training facilities to players for individual workout, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the decision on the Celtics' facility won't be made until next week. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week



House of Representatives Won't Return Next Week On Tuesday, one day after announcing the House would reconvene in D.C. next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the decision has been.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published on April 28, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this