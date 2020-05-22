Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Air Canada is revising its cancellation policy amid mounting customer frustration, offering travellers the option of a voucher with no expiry date or discount Aeroplan points if the airline cancels their flight due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
