Canadian Hurricane Centre warns to prep for storm season early to avoid lineups amid pandemic
Friday, 22 May 2020 () As the Canadian Hurricane Centre warns of another active hurricane season, one of the country's top meteorologists said the COVID-19 pandemic could make it more difficult for people to prepare for a long line of tropical storms.
