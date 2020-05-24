Global  

Ontario premier makes public plea to 'go get tested' after province misses target 7th straight day

CBC.ca Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a public plea on Sunday, asking people to "please go get a test" after the province fell short of its testing target for the seventh day in a row. 
