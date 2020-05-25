Debbie Desrocher RT @CTVToronto: "I want to apologize for my personal behaviour yesterday," Mayor John Tory says. https://t.co/6csqH1U5Vv 1 minute ago Car RT @CP24: Mayor Tory apologizes for improper use of mask in visit to Trinity Bellwoods Park https://t.co/no5R9pqaIr https://t.co/QCpypgUgSL 3 minutes ago TorontoKate RT @drivandalism: John Tory has exhibited a severe lack of good political judgement throughout his life. Here is the latest example. Mayo… 17 minutes ago Kristin Mayor Tory apologizes for improper use of mask in visit to Trinity Bellwoods Park | https://t.co/gLZLSBvhQG… https://t.co/mbFx9RxWn9 20 minutes ago CTV Toronto "I want to apologize for my personal behaviour yesterday," Mayor John Tory says. https://t.co/6csqH1U5Vv 20 minutes ago