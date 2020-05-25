Global  

Mayor Tory apologizes for improper use of mask in visit to Trinity Bellwoods Park

CP24 Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Toronto Mayor John Tory is apologizing Sunday after being seen improperly using his mask while visiting Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday.
