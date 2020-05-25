There will be 'lessons learned' from situation at Trinity Bellwoods Park: Tory

You Might Like

Tweets about this Toronto TODAY RT @CP24: Toronto's mayor says there will be “lessons learned” from the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Trinity Bellwoods Park, where… 1 second ago CP24 Toronto's mayor says there will be “lessons learned” from the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Trinity Bellwoo… https://t.co/Xx3E8cdWMa 8 minutes ago Greg Billings @mehdirhasan Sure. While at the same time they will defend their 2016 coverage performance and insist there were no lessons to be learned. 9 minutes ago SweetJane451 @poweredbybutter @kynohy @ClarkeMicah In any emerging emergency, there will be actions, that in hind sight, appear… https://t.co/S6DQkfZKSx 15 minutes ago Novo Nordisk Foundation "It can be difficult to predict exactly how the next health crisis will impact us, there are valuable lessons to be… https://t.co/qlFE55AcQc 25 minutes ago The Black Tiger @brfootball After Messi , there is no Argentine striker who leads the team and there is no real captain 👨‍✈️ of the… https://t.co/3ALzTgHV8o 57 minutes ago The Black Tiger @BarcaWorldwide After Messi , there is no Argentine striker who leads the team and there is no real captain 👨‍✈️ of… https://t.co/KGGGLH5hOV 58 minutes ago Omar Lessons I’ve learned from Malcolm X: There will be haters and you won’t always be appreciated. 4 hours ago