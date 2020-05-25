There will be 'lessons learned' from situation at Trinity Bellwoods Park: Tory
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Mayor John Tory says there will be “lessons learned” from the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Trinity Bellwoods Park, where he says “out of control” crowds gathered to party and enjoy the sunshine.
More than 10,000 people crowded in to a park in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (May 23rd) in defiance of social distancing warnings.
Footage showed large groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Trinity Bellwoods Park and mostly failing to keep 2-metres apart.
The scenes have prompted a stern...
