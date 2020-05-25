Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There will be 'lessons learned' from situation at Trinity Bellwoods Park: Tory

CP24 Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Mayor John Tory says there will be “lessons learned” from the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Trinity Bellwoods Park, where he says “out of control” crowds gathered to party and enjoy the sunshine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings

More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings 04:28

 More than 10,000 people crowded in to a park in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (May 23rd) in defiance of social distancing warnings. Footage showed large groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Trinity Bellwoods Park and mostly failing to keep 2-metres apart. The scenes have prompted a stern...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Toronto_TODAY5

Toronto TODAY RT @CP24: Toronto's mayor says there will be “lessons learned” from the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Trinity Bellwoods Park, where… 1 second ago

CP24

CP24 Toronto's mayor says there will be “lessons learned” from the incident that unfolded on Saturday at Trinity Bellwoo… https://t.co/Xx3E8cdWMa 8 minutes ago

billingsinmd

Greg Billings @mehdirhasan Sure. While at the same time they will defend their 2016 coverage performance and insist there were no lessons to be learned. 9 minutes ago

SweetJane451

SweetJane451 @poweredbybutter @kynohy @ClarkeMicah In any emerging emergency, there will be actions, that in hind sight, appear… https://t.co/S6DQkfZKSx 15 minutes ago

novonordiskfond

Novo Nordisk Foundation "It can be difficult to predict exactly how the next health crisis will impact us, there are valuable lessons to be… https://t.co/qlFE55AcQc 25 minutes ago

the_blacktiger_

The Black Tiger @brfootball After Messi , there is no Argentine striker who leads the team and there is no real captain 👨‍✈️ of the… https://t.co/3ALzTgHV8o 57 minutes ago

the_blacktiger_

The Black Tiger @BarcaWorldwide After Messi , there is no Argentine striker who leads the team and there is no real captain 👨‍✈️ of… https://t.co/KGGGLH5hOV 58 minutes ago

hejaziomar99

Omar Lessons I’ve learned from Malcolm X: There will be haters and you won’t always be appreciated. 4 hours ago