Related videos from verified sources McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety



(Reuters) - Five McDonald’s (MCD.N) workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to adopt government safety guidance on COVID-19 and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago Inmates file class action lawsuit against MDOC over COVID-19 response



Inmates file class action lawsuit against MDOC over COVID-19 response Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:24 Published on April 30, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this