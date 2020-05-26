CTV Montreal Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in Quebec, Ontario nursing homes https://t.co/36cO09nfeD https://t.co/kQs6lYsVDx 2 minutes ago Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with… https://t.co/EgtBV0MzzW 5 minutes ago 660 NEWS Calgary The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with… https://t.co/X9aqCtaXIB 5 minutes ago PrinceGeorgeNow Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/udBlQOlYwv 7 minutes ago PentictonNow Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/e9qt2No0ts 7 minutes ago KamloopsBCNow Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/jOoRmQ7AOP 7 minutes ago KelownaNow.com Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/v2Rc2CFRiS 7 minutes ago Stephinately ❣️ RT @CP24: Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/g0NlwCWkbe https://t.co/tQ7iypyCPM 14 minutes ago