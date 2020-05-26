Nearly 50 Pennsylvania Nursing Homes Reported 20 Or More Deaths Related To COVID-19, Data ShowsAfter weeks of delay, state health officials released a list of 557 long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania reporting cases of the novel coronavirus among residents or staff. Katie Johnston reports.
Coronavirus Continues To Hit Local Nursing Homes HardQuestions surrounding coronavirus cases inside nursing homes are increasing, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
CTV Montreal Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in Quebec, Ontario nursing homes https://t.co/36cO09nfeD https://t.co/kQs6lYsVDx 2 minutes ago
Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with… https://t.co/EgtBV0MzzW 5 minutes ago
660 NEWS Calgary The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with… https://t.co/X9aqCtaXIB 5 minutes ago
PrinceGeorgeNow Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/udBlQOlYwv 7 minutes ago
PentictonNow Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/e9qt2No0ts 7 minutes ago
KamloopsBCNow Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/jOoRmQ7AOP 7 minutes ago
KelownaNow.com Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes https://t.co/v2Rc2CFRiS 7 minutes ago
Stephinately ❣️ RT @CP24: Military reports 36 cases of COVID-19 in members working in nursing homes
https://t.co/g0NlwCWkbe https://t.co/tQ7iypyCPM 14 minutes ago