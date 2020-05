RCMP officer asked to leave N.W.T. community after past sexual assault comes to light Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The chief of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., says an RCMP officer was asked to leave his community earlier this month, after it came to light the constable had pleaded guilty to sexual assault several years ago. 👓 View full article

