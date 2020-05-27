Global  

Military report reveals what sector has long known: Ontario's nursing homes are in trouble

CBC.ca Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
A new report from the Canadian Armed Forces has shone a light on shocking conditions inside five Ontario long-term care homes, but many — including the government itself — say problems have been known for years.
 A military report has revealed shocking conditions at five Ontario long-term care homes. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford promised reporters that the government is going to “fix this.”

