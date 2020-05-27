Police give update on Westgate Entertainment District shootingPolice provided an update Thursday morning after 3 people were injured in a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District.
Police investigating shooting at Westgate Entertainment DistrictThree people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night. A shooter is in custody, police say.
CBC News Alerts The victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto on Tuesday is being identified as rapper Houdini, born Dimarjio Antonio J… https://t.co/ZQTspYIqIT 14 seconds ago
disha RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Toronto rapper Houdini identified as victim of deadly daylight shooting in Entertainment District
https://t.co/WJlQ3i… 26 seconds ago
Edythe Foss RT @CBCNews: The man killed in a daylight shooting in Toronto's entertainment district has been identified on social media as the up-and-co… 2 minutes ago
👑 King Blake Alexander Cox 👑 A well-known Toronto rapper has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed in a brazen shooting in th..… https://t.co/0Dg3fwZivQ 5 minutes ago
Tony G Music #Toronto #rapper #Houdini identified as victim of deadly daylight #shooting in Entertainment District: https://t.co/9JV7udOnHE. 9 minutes ago