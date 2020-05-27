Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toronto rapper Houdini identified as victim of deadly daylight shooting in Entertainment District

CP24 Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
A well-known Toronto rapper has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed in a brazen shooting in the city’s Entertainment District on Tuesday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Police give update on Westgate Entertainment District shooting [Video]

Police give update on Westgate Entertainment District shooting

Police provided an update Thursday morning after 3 people were injured in a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 14:36Published
Police investigating shooting at Westgate Entertainment District [Video]

Police investigating shooting at Westgate Entertainment District

Three people were shot at Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday night. A shooter is in custody, police say.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts The victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto on Tuesday is being identified as rapper Houdini, born Dimarjio Antonio J… https://t.co/ZQTspYIqIT 14 seconds ago

disha_nars

disha RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Toronto rapper Houdini identified as victim of deadly daylight shooting in Entertainment District https://t.co/WJlQ3i… 26 seconds ago

edythe_foss

Edythe Foss RT @CBCNews: The man killed in a daylight shooting in Toronto's entertainment district has been identified on social media as the up-and-co… 2 minutes ago

KingBlakeCox

👑 King Blake Alexander Cox 👑 A well-known Toronto rapper has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed in a brazen shooting in th..… https://t.co/0Dg3fwZivQ 5 minutes ago

WandS_Music

Tony G Music #Toronto #rapper #Houdini identified as victim of deadly daylight #shooting in Entertainment District: https://t.co/9JV7udOnHE. 9 minutes ago