Minneapolis police station set ablaze during George Floyd riot
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Protests have descended into chaos in the United States with a Minneapolis police station set on fire. Video showed the protesters entering the building, which is located in the neighborhood not far from where Floyd died. In Denver, another video showed the lucky escape from protester man after a confrontation on the road.
Thousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26.
Footage shows the civil disobedience, which took place on 38th Street, as many people show solidarity by marching, chanting and holding...