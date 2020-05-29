Global  

Minneapolis police station set ablaze during George Floyd riot

SBS Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Protests have descended into chaos in the United States with a Minneapolis police station set on fire. Video showed the protesters entering the building, which is located in the neighborhood not far from where Floyd died. In Denver, another video showed the lucky escape from protester man after a confrontation on the road.
