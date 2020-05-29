Students decry tuition hikes as COVID-19 pandemic increases financial strain
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Some Canadian universities are raising tuition fees for the new school year much to the consternation of students, who argue their costs should be going down, not up in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 Money Management Tips
During the COVID-19 Pandemic Many Americans are currently facing
financial hardship as the economy feels the
effects of business closures and stay-at-home orders. Here are seven money management tips to
help you feel more confident and in control
of your finances during...
The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the digital divide affecting students in America. Analysis from the Pew Research Center shows nearly 25% of Hispanic children live in households without high-speed..