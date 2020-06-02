National guard deployed on protesters at the White House
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () US National Guard deployed at White House after President Donald Trump urged state governors to crack down on protests over racial inequality that have engulfed the nation's major cities.
Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
GRAPHIC WARNING: Moments before a second night of curfew was imposed in Washington, D.C. on Monday, violent clashes erupted outside the White House between U.S. military and park police and protesters..