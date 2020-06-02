Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National guard deployed on protesters at the White House

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
US National Guard deployed at White House after President Donald Trump urged state governors to crack down on protests over racial inequality that have engulfed the nation's major cities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WCVB - Published
News video: National Guard called in after protesters clash with police in Boston

National Guard called in after protesters clash with police in Boston 01:38

 The National Guard was called to Boston after protests turned violent in the city.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military [Video]

Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military

Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
GRAPHIC: Violent clashes erupt outside the White House [Video]

GRAPHIC: Violent clashes erupt outside the White House

GRAPHIC WARNING: Moments before a second night of curfew was imposed in Washington, D.C. on Monday, violent clashes erupted outside the White House between U.S. military and park police and protesters..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump vows to end protests; tear gas fired on protesters near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation "now," saying that he would deploy the military if mayors...
Reuters

Trump's Unannounced Church Visit Angers Church Authorities

U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops used tear gas to remove protesters in front of the church and clear a way for the president to walk to the church from...
NPR


Tweets about this

newboy1721

Dave Elder And the master of low just keeps getting lower.... Police used tear gas, pushed back peaceful protesters for Trump… https://t.co/O1RNcCpOAo 2 minutes ago

muhanadman

Sharif's RT @ABC: Joe Biden offered a response to Pres. Trump's remarks in the Rose Garden and walk to St. John's Church in a tweet: "He's using the… 3 minutes ago

Hait225

Jean-Jacques Dessalines RT @ABC: Police reinforced by National Guard troops forcefully pushed back protesters near the White House to clear a way for Pres. Trump t… 5 minutes ago

dconnla

Donna Connolly And there are people who think this is a good thing. Yikes! Police used tear gas, pushed back peaceful protesters… https://t.co/qMDTNRrgdC 5 minutes ago

wil_hodgson

Wil Hodgson Fuck Trump! Police used tear gas, pushed back peaceful protesters for Trump photo op church visit - ABC News https://t.co/DVa7uJDjCp 6 minutes ago

Minkiemom17

Minkiemom @TechHelp The fact that Trump is even threatening to use the military against U.S. citizens should terrify us all.… https://t.co/BIPHHS7ICz 6 minutes ago

fran4oliveri

francesca oliveri/KAG RT @ValiantThor12: 1) BOOM. NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED TO "DOMINATE THE STREETS". IF GOVERNORS DO NOT COMPLY, THE MILITARY WILL BE CALLED IN.… 7 minutes ago

Opa001

Opa001 Police used tear gas, pushed back peaceful protesters for Trump church visit - ABC News (via @ABC) https://t.co/dBJqBvh2dR 15 minutes ago