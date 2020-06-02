Rhea County casesRhea County officials confirm that their spike of positive Covid-19 tests does involve migrant farm laborers.
StevenK007! RT @CP24: Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases among its migrant workforce
https://t.co/pF9cxM0lcV https://t.co/MpVeSMvrY7 10 minutes ago
John LeBlanc Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases in migrant workforce https://t.co/7RagtWrSDa 3 hours ago
CP24 Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases among its migrant workforce
https://t.co/pF9cxM0lcV https://t.co/MpVeSMvrY7 3 hours ago