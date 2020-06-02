Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases in migrant workforce

CP24 Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
A southwestern Ontario health unit says that a COVID-19 outbreak at a farm in Norfolk County has grown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea County cases [Video]

Rhea County cases

Rhea County officials confirm that their spike of positive Covid-19 tests does involve migrant farm laborers.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Tweets about this

NUMBER007BOND

StevenK007! RT @CP24: Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases among its migrant workforce https://t.co/pF9cxM0lcV https://t.co/MpVeSMvrY7 10 minutes ago

LeBlancJpl

John LeBlanc Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases in migrant workforce https://t.co/7RagtWrSDa 3 hours ago

CP24

CP24 Farm in Norfolk County now tied to 164 COVID-19 cases among its migrant workforce https://t.co/pF9cxM0lcV https://t.co/MpVeSMvrY7 3 hours ago