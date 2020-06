MPP Randy Hillier under fire for tweet appearing to trivialize minister's experience with racism Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Veteran Ontario politician Randy Hillier is backpedaling after he appeared to make light of a black cabinet minister’s own experience with racism during an interview. 👓 View full article

