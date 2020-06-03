The Star Vancouver RT @TorontoStar: NEW: The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold. https://t.co/LD6xCKwuCG 4 minutes ago steve As US Riots decline, Canadian dollar retreats, Canada will get 170,000 fewer new immigrants, Bank of Canada to make… https://t.co/nATFG3TpQN 7 minutes ago Toronto Star NEW: The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold. https://t.co/LD6xCKwuCG 13 minutes ago National Newswatch Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25% | National Newswatch https://t.co/GjpreqRBTz 14 minutes ago Kiran Singh RT @CTVNews: On first day of Tiff Macklem's term as governor, Bank of Canada to make interest rate announcement https://t.co/14S8Xl0VVw 48 minutes ago Lynda mathews RT @NEWS1130: Bank of Canada to make rate announcement on first day of Tiff Macklem's term https://t.co/Suquuo9oyC https://t.co/s6RuHgX1NN 55 minutes ago NEWS 1130 Bank of Canada to make rate announcement on first day of Tiff Macklem's term https://t.co/Suquuo9oyC https://t.co/s6RuHgX1NN 56 minutes ago CityNews Vancouver Bank of Canada to make rate announcement on first day of Tiff Macklem's term https://t.co/TxR1TN6YsH https://t.co/FRWqyEuzmJ 57 minutes ago