Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Star Wars actor John Boyega motivates protesters in London

SBS Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Star Wars actor John Boyega joined protesters in London's Hyde Park, motivating the crowd with a megaphone to raise awareness for world-wide racial injustice.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park

John Boyega makes emotional speech at Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park 01:02

 Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd. The film star, 28, told fellow demonstrators gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest he was “speaking to you from my heart”.

Related videos from verified sources

John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march [Video]

John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march

John Boyega asks protesters to "take a knee" outside Parliament during Black Lives Matter march

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Star Wars actor John Boyega joins protests [Video]

Star Wars actor John Boyega joins protests

Star Wars actor John Boyega joined protesters in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday (June 3), motivating the crowd with a megaphone to raise awareness for world-wide racial injustice.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

John Boyega tells George Floyd protesters: I’m speaking to you from my heart

Star Wars actor John Boyega has made an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park over the death of George Floyd.
Belfast Telegraph

John Boyega makes emotional speech to Black Lives Matter protesters in London

Star Wars actor John Boyega is one of the many people taking action in wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died on May 25, [INS: after a Minneapolis police...
Mashable


Tweets about this

bunc1s

frutelladevil RT @IGN: Lucasfilm has released a statement in support of Star Wars actor John Boyega, calling him "our hero", after he delivered an impass… 2 seconds ago

DavidSamuelBla4

David Samuel Blain RT @USATODAY: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega made an emotional speech over a megaphone during a march in London: "We're fighting for our rig… 3 minutes ago

KoomsonFiifiPr1

Demigod 👣☄️ RT @CNN: "Star Wars" actor John Boyega rallied crowds at a large London protest against George Floyd's death on Wednesday, telling demonstr… 4 minutes ago