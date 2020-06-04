Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
• Americas •
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
Americas News
>
Protesters break out in song 'Lean on me' in Washington DC
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Protesters break out in song 'Lean on me' in Washington DC
Thursday, 4 June 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Protesters in Washington DC have broken out in song during a rally. The group was led by one demonstrator who started to sing 'Lean On Me'.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Killing of George Floyd
Tiananmen Square
Minneapolis
Beijing
Coronavirus disease 2019
Germany
Boris Johnson
India national cricket team
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Robert E Lee
James Mattis
Churchill
Justice For George Floyd
Cotton
Ahmaud Arbery
WORTH WATCHING
Keke Palmer Asks National Guard Soldiers to 'March' With Protesters | THR News
UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson
Most Americans disapprove of Trump protest response: poll
Star Wars actor John Boyega joins protests