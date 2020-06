francesco RT @Filippo60: She didn't tell the students to work hard, and build something, career or business, get married, have children. Stop relying… 3 hours ago Filippo Maria O di B 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 She didn't tell the students to work hard, and build something, career or business, get married, have children. Sto… https://t.co/smsF9HmgFQ 3 hours ago Stephanie Tufft We know those people who’s words make us feel uncomfortable. It’s too easy to turn a blind eye, rise above it or bl… https://t.co/zMaRN58jhA 6 hours ago Lynda Lee RT @DavidGr07837209: Michelle Obama urges activism beyond hashtags in speech to Class of 2020 https://t.co/mhithDgQm9 via @SBSNews 8 hours ago David Griffiths Michelle Obama urges activism beyond hashtags in speech to Class of 2020 https://t.co/mhithDgQm9 via @SBSNews 8 hours ago