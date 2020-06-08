Global  

Federal ministers concerned by brutality claims during arrest of Alberta Indigenous chief

CBC.ca Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Canada's public safety minister says the government will be paying close attention to the independent inquiry into allegations of racism and police brutality brought forward by a First Nations chief, while another minister called the chief's account "deeply troubling."
