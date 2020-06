Related videos from verified sources Kind Humans Help Geese Bring Their Chicks to Water



Occurred on May 1, 2020 / Toronto, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "Adult geese get help from kind humans to bring their chicks into the water. These geese were wandering on the Harbour and.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:04 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this CP24 Breakfast RT @CP24: Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto, much of southern Ontario https://t.co/m0c0tssoIx https://t.co/cziGZbSE87 7 minutes ago Bunny RT @StarGTANews: Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto https://t.co/zg0MfYPUkH 4 hours ago Can Pak Times RT @TorontoStar: Toronto will open cooling centres today and Wednesday after a heat warning was issued by Environment Canada. https://t.co/… 5 hours ago