Wayward humpback whale that showed up near Montreal's port found dead floating down St. Lawrence

CBC.ca Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
About a week after a humpback whale showed up near the Old Port of Montreal, the whale's lifeless body was seen Tuesday morning, drifting down the St. Lawrence River near Varennes, about 30 kilometres downstream from the city.
