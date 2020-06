Tweets about this Zach Nelson RT @CBCAlerts: More @cbcnews Wendy Mesley suspended from hosting after using 'careless' language in discussing racial issue. Neither host n… 2 minutes ago Lou Rivey RT @Danbalkwill1: Wow Libtards are eating there own? https://t.co/nspiysPyG1 2 minutes ago brian baigrie No surprise here. Wendy Mesley suspended from hosting after using 'careless' language in discussing racial issue… https://t.co/wySroInpgc 3 minutes ago elvisjj https://t.co/DajpGxFXIs What CARELESS LANGUAGE if it's A WORD IT NEEDS to be SAID! As that's what words were meant… https://t.co/wFXzT3TC1n 4 minutes ago NoctisEqui RT @JRobertSeguin: Trouble brewing at our National Media? Wendy Mesley suspended from hosting after using 'careless' language in discussin… 8 minutes ago MSN Canada Wendy Mesley suspended from hosting after using 'careless' language in discussing racial issue https://t.co/qMSzJXPfQ4 8 minutes ago Cassandra RT @TrueNorthCentre: CBC host Wendy Mesley has been suspended from her position after she used a “word that should never be used” during an… 9 minutes ago G Peters♿️ It's still a pandemic btw. RT @glasneronfilm: "We want to look at it as a series of one-offs, little blunders that we can fix. But that's exactly how systemic racism… 18 minutes ago