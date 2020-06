Widowed by COVID-19, a pregnant mother of 5 struggles with guilt and grief Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Désiré Buna Ivara was in the final stages of his doctorate, caring for his five children while his wife, Amoti Furaha Lusi, worked at a long-term care home in Dorval. Furaha Lusi struggles with her grief and her guilt over Ivara's death from COVID-19, blaming herself for bringing home the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this 🦖 RAWR! 🦕 Widowed by COVID-19, a pregnant Montreal mother of 5 struggles with guilt and grief | CBC News https://t.co/Jeta6AswGU 15 minutes ago Maria Tullia RT @CBCCanada: Widowed by COVID-19, a pregnant mother of 5 struggles with guilt and grief https://t.co/xq7e5fX1is https://t.co/tzActZyEGA 22 minutes ago CBC Canadian News Widowed by COVID-19, a pregnant mother of 5 struggles with guilt and grief https://t.co/xq7e5fX1is https://t.co/tzActZyEGA 28 minutes ago Glen Cameron Widowed by COVID-19, a pregnant Montreal mother of 5 struggles with guilt and grief | CBC News https://t.co/rampstyo1w 38 minutes ago Anna Asimakopulos Widowed by COVID-19, a pregnant Montreal mother of 5 struggles with guilt and grief | CBC News https://t.co/pECEXIVxEY 53 minutes ago