💧John Holmes🐨 RT @SBSNews: Amazon has called for regulation around facial recognition technology, implementing a one-year ban on its own software, after… 31 seconds ago

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @Paula_Piccard: Amazon bans police from using its #facialrecognition technology for the next year #ArtificialIntelligence https://t.co/8… 2 minutes ago

Rajeev Sharma RT @WIONews: Various racial justice groups launched an online petition calling for @amazon to end all ties with police and US immigration o… 17 minutes ago

IG: 𝙙𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙗𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙮 RT @verge: Breaking: Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for the next year https://t.co/CWz1kigELU https://t.co… 17 minutes ago

Smitha Mysore Lokesh RT @nypost: Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for a year https://t.co/gEc1N5WTTP https://t.co/54VbbfGLlk 18 minutes ago

SBS News Amazon has called for regulation around facial recognition technology, implementing a one-year ban on its own softw… https://t.co/OZ4MLduVuC 22 minutes ago