Related videos from verified sources LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady



Los Angeles County health officials reported a record-high single-day number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, though health officials said the spike was due to a backlog of test results that were.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:26 Published 11 hours ago Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Jain's report came a day after the 55-year-old minister was admitted to a city hospital. Jain.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40 Published 2 days ago Equity indices flat in early trading amid rising geopolitical tensions



Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Wednesday amid escalating border tensions between India and China and surge in COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 83.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 3 days ago

