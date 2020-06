Officer accused of fatally shooting Black man in crisis in Brampton not yet interviewed by SIU Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The province’s police watchdog says it has not yet been able to interview the Peel Regional Police officer who allegedly shot and killed D’Andre Campbell inside his Brampton home last April, nor have they been able to obtain his notes about the incident. 👓 View full article

