2 teens from Hutterite community drown, 3rd missing in southern Alberta river Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two teenagers drowned and efforts are still underway to find a third who was swept away when a group of people from a southern Alberta Hutterite colony were swimming and canoeing on the St. Mary River southwest of Lethbridge. πŸ‘“ View full article

