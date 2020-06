Witness said killer in N.S. mass shooting 'recently' acquired gun from friend's estate Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A portion of a witness statement released Friday says the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia had "recently" acquired one of his firearms in Canada from the estate of a friend who died. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this