Alice Ventura RT @CBCNews: "I can confirm that the RCMP shot and killed one of our community members tonight," said Metepenagiag First Nation Chief Bill… 13 minutes ago SIFF Capital Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's death | CBC News https://t.co/wcBn1ug6yj 15 minutes ago no name RCMP ??? Portapique ??? Corruption with in. Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's deat… https://t.co/2Lam25ss7b 24 minutes ago World News Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi’s death | CBC News https://t.co/QFxjfxdl56 43 minutes ago Klaus Bower Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers following N.B. RCMP killing of Rodney Levi https://t.co/U9YwXib0JL… https://t.co/ZB1CL8UWud 44 minutes ago Colleen Kitts-Goguen RT @CBCMoncton: Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's death | CBC News https://t.co/ldmNkyCi9c 47 minutes ago CBC Moncton Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's death | CBC News https://t.co/ldmNkyCi9c 49 minutes ago Tess RT @TorontoStar: The regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for New Brunswick has confirmed that the man who died in an RCMP shoot… 49 minutes ago