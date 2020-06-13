Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers following N.B. RCMP killing of Rodney Levi

CBC.ca Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Metepenagiag First Nation Chief Bill Ward is demanding answers after a member of the community in New Brunswick, 48-year-old Rodney Levi, was shot and killed by the RCMP on Friday evening. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Dashcam Footage Shows Chief Allan Adam Tackled, Punched In RCMP Arrest

Dashcam Footage Shows Chief Allan Adam Tackled, Punched In RCMP Arrest 11:48

 RCMP video, released through lawyer Brian Beresh, shows the arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam outside a casino in Fort McMurray, Alta. on March 10, 2020.

Related videos from verified sources

Chief Allan Adam and wife encounter RCMP [Video]

Chief Allan Adam and wife encounter RCMP

Footage from a bystander show's Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Allan Adam's wife Freda Courtoreille being asked to step out of a truck by RCMP officers in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:41Published
Chief Allan Adam arrested by RCMP [Video]

Chief Allan Adam arrested by RCMP

Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is shown to be surrounded by RCMP during an arrest in Fort McMurray, Alta. Adam alleges that RCMP used excessive force while stopping him for..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 03:01Published
Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad [Video]

Rahul Gandhi is spreading negativity amid crisis: RS Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing media on May 27 accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading negativity, working against the nation during..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this

AlessiaVentura2

Alice Ventura RT @CBCNews: "I can confirm that the RCMP shot and killed one of our community members tonight," said Metepenagiag First Nation Chief Bill… 13 minutes ago

SIFFCapitalMgmt

SIFF Capital Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's death | CBC News https://t.co/wcBn1ug6yj 15 minutes ago

pomme55754383

no name RCMP ??? Portapique ??? Corruption with in. Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's deat… https://t.co/2Lam25ss7b 24 minutes ago

worldnews911

World News Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi’s death | CBC News https://t.co/QFxjfxdl56 43 minutes ago

klsbower

Klaus Bower Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers following N.B. RCMP killing of Rodney Levi https://t.co/U9YwXib0JL… https://t.co/ZB1CL8UWud 44 minutes ago

CBCcolleenKG

Colleen Kitts-Goguen RT @CBCMoncton: Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's death | CBC News https://t.co/ldmNkyCi9c 47 minutes ago

CBCMoncton

CBC Moncton Metepenagiag First Nation Chief demands answers in Rodney Levi's death | CBC News https://t.co/ldmNkyCi9c 49 minutes ago

tessdurberville

Tess RT @TorontoStar: The regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for New Brunswick has confirmed that the man who died in an RCMP shoot… 49 minutes ago