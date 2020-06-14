Global  

Some living in U.S. eye Canada for health care, but not everybody can get in

CBC.ca Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Immigration lawyers say many seniors who hold dual citizenship decide to return to Canada during their golden years because of the cost of health insurance. But for Americans with no ties to Canada, moving north with the hope of accessing affordable health care isn't that simple.
