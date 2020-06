Video credit: Jukin Media - Published 3 days ago Guy Gets Scare Pranked By His Drunk Roommates 00:07 This guy was scare pranked by his two drunk roommates. One of them hid inside their house secretly while the other one banged the entrance door and rang the doorbell. While he got nervous in answering the violent door banging and was hesitating before getting it, his other roommate screamed from...