CEO asks employees to lie on timecards or risk job losses — violating labour laws Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Several workers of a high-profile company say they were pressured into giving up paid vacation days, then told to lie about it on their timecards or risk job losses. Labour experts say it's one of many cases where companies are being accused of breaking the rules to save money during the pandemic. 👓 View full article