Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic

CBC.ca Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
People stuck at home during the pandemic have spent more time than ever before playing video games. Gaming spending reached record levels in March and April. Gamers who play at the competitive level are confident that esports can excel where other traditional professional sports cannot — online.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Are Video Games Bad for Children?

Are Video Games Bad for Children? 05:50

 As probably one of the most debatable topics of the decade, video games and children are two subjects that tend to go hand-in-hand. There are many different kinds of video games (educational, sports, war), but is video gaming in excess bad for your child? Well, the verdict is in -- Dr. Melissa...

Related videos from verified sources

Team GB boxing hopeful remains committed to postponed Olympics [Video]

Team GB boxing hopeful remains committed to postponed Olympics

Team GB’s super-heavyweight boxer Frazer Clarke says he plans to remain on the amateur side of the sport so he can compete in the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games. The 28-year-old has adapted to lockdown..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
How AT&T Is Navigating Media Buying During In A Pandemic: Carter [Video]

How AT&T Is Navigating Media Buying During In A Pandemic: Carter

Finding the right audience for marketing messages was already becoming complex. But the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a whole new set of challenges. Audience targeting appears to be entering a third age...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:33Published
Viola player turns pro gaming coach during COVID-19 [Video]

Viola player turns pro gaming coach during COVID-19

Trevor Bangor is a concert violinist by day and gamer by night—But with the Coronavirus pandemic, he had to turn his gaming hobby into something more. He went from playing concerts to having a side..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:27Published

Tweets about this

CBCSask

CBC Saskatchewan RT @sammaciag: Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic | CBC News via @bonnieallenCBC https://t.co/pPVO392xD5 46 minutes ago

Toronto_nian

Torontonian 🇨🇦🦖🌼🌸 #Gaming - Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic. https://t.co/WR9sWXaeOt via The Torontoni… https://t.co/rdT90njFYj 3 hours ago

LaGuildeQuebec

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic | CBC News #videogames https://t.co/wTyZpTkPQr 3 hours ago

sammaciag

Sam Maciag Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic | CBC News via @bonnieallenCBC https://t.co/pPVO392xD5 4 hours ago

CBCSask

CBC Saskatchewan Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic https://t.co/qBAamYo7Lx 4 hours ago

MmLann

MMLann RT @ESACanada: Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic. "It's about escapism and curing boredom; it's also about see… 4 hours ago

juliechapmanlaw

Julie Chapman I can personally attest to this in my home: Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic… https://t.co/LbmZLOq4j1 4 hours ago

ESACanada

ESACanada Video games, esports 'skyrocket' in popularity during pandemic. "It's about escapism and curing boredom; it's also… https://t.co/yv9SvJWhcf 5 hours ago