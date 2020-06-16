Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds

CBC.ca Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Researchers at the University of Guelph conducting a study looking at the COVID-19 caseload impact on the medical system in Canada have found numbers of new cases continue to climb among people under the age of 20 in Ontario.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run 01:29

 New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase

Coronavirus cases in Florida have spiked over the last 24 hours. The Florida Department of Health reported almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. Although Florida is seeing new cases of coronavirus there is..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:42Published
Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks [Video]

Two Women Who Traveled to New Zealand From the U.K. Are the First New Cases of COVID-19 in NZ in 3 Weeks

Three weeks after New Zealand eradicated the coronavirus, two new cases have been reported in the country.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published
New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus

New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to trend downward with 230 new infections reported today

 The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to trend downward in Ontario with a little more than 200 new infections reported today.
CP24

Ontario reports fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for first time since March

 The number of new cases of COVID-19 has fallen under 200 for the first time in months, marking the continuation of a recent downward trend.
CP24 Also reported by •CTV News

Tweets about this

ForgeRat

RogueLemming🇨🇦🍁🦜⌛ #CanadianJuggernaut RT @SharedValueCA: 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds - University of Guelph pr… 5 minutes ago

Me25252

Me RT @CBCLondon: 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds https://t.co/rxOhAo5PQB https… 5 minutes ago

CanPakTimes

Can Pak Times 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds https://t.co/l8mF52wtIW 11 minutes ago

twoemu

twoemu So many are out & about & mixing, this is going to happen. 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases… https://t.co/k5E2SNUZVU 11 minutes ago

OpenCCE

Craig Carter-Edwards RT @CBCToronto: 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds https://t.co/QK2QcrcEWL http… 23 minutes ago

SharedValueCA

SharedValueCA 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds - University of Guel… https://t.co/De1UkvBrTw 24 minutes ago

Gina38000801

Gina ☮️ 🇨🇦♥️🇺🇸 🕉️ 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds https://t.co/6hCBr5Tayq 24 minutes ago

emgfind

emgfind 'Significant increase' in number of new COVID-19 cases among under-20s in Ontario, study finds https://t.co/0Uo6uqzLNS covid19 43 minutes ago