One person seriously injured in Burlington shooting, residents asked to shelter in place Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

One person has serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Burlington. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources “News Is Brand-Safe:” UM Worldwide’s Lowcock



In the era of social distancing, avoidance may be the order of the day. But that shouldn't be the case when it comes to advertising against news. Interpublic's UM Worldwide has become the latest agency.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:10 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this