Ontario reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries continue to outpace new cases
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has once again dipped below 200 with recoveries outpacing new cases by significant margin.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run 01:29
New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports.
