Ontario reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries continue to outpace new cases

CP24 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has once again dipped below 200 with recoveries outpacing new cases by significant margin.
