Related videos from verified sources Working to make nursing homes safer from the virus



The coronavirus has killed more than 50,000 people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. That's at least 40% of all coronavirus deaths, and the AARP says required virus case data from.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago N.J. Nursing Homes Now Allowing Some Visitors



CBS2's Dave Carlin caught up with one family that finally got to see their loves ones after weeks of being apart due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:48 Published 5 days ago Tennessee to allow limited visitation at nursing homes beginning June 15



Tennessee to allow limited visitation at nursing homes beginning June 15 Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this