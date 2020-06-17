Canada loses bid for seat on UN Security Council, finishing third to Norway and Ireland in vote Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )





Canada finished the race in third, behind Norway and Ireland in the race for two seats on the security council.



Canada had 108 votes, while Norway was first with 130 and Ireland garnered 128 votes. Countries had to have two thirds majority support or 128 votes of the 192 ballots there were cast, which meant Ireland reached just the necessary number of votes to prevent a second ballot run-off on Thursday.



More to come ….





