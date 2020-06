Related videos from verified sources Jagmeet Singh Ups Tik Tok Game While At Home



The NDP leader made his debut on the social media platform during Canada's 2019 federal election but now he's using it to encourage Canadians to stay at home until the COVID-19 crisis gets better. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:38 Published on May 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Singh removed from House after refusing to apologize for calling Bloc MP a racist NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was kicked out of the House of Commons on Wednesday after refusing to apologize for calling Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien a...

CTV News 3 hours ago



'I called him a racist,' Singh kicked out of House for refusing to apologize to Bloc MP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist Wednesday after a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination failed to receive unanimous consent from...

CP24 3 hours ago





