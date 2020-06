Related videos from verified sources Raw: Statue Of John Sutter Vandalized In Sacramento



On Monday night around 10:30 p.m., police received word that a statue of John Sutter in the area of 28th and L streets in Sacramento had been vandalized. They arrived to find the statue splashed with.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue is crime against humanity: Ambassador Sandhu



Indian Ambassador to United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue is crime against the humanity. "There is a wide recognition of that, we immediately reported.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago

