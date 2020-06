Related videos from verified sources Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor



Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:32 Published 3 days ago Moore: Officers Will Be Held Accountable For Use Of Excessive, Unnecessary Force Against Protesters



As protesters spent another night demanding justice for police brutality outside City Hall, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore promised to hold officers accountable for the use of.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this