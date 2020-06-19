MP Marwan Tabbara has brief court date as new allegation of sexual harassment is made Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Tabbara, 35, was charged with two counts of assault, one count of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment on April 10.



The charges were not revealed at the time by Tabbara or Guelph Police Service, however, and did not become public until June 6 after National Post and two other media organizations reported it.



Tabbara, MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, who chaired Parliament’s subcommittee on International Human Rights, then announced he was “stepping back from the Liberal caucus” but not resigning as an MP.



He has not yet entered a plea on the charges.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said he did not know of the criminal charges until the day of the media reports.



Meanwhile, CBC reported Friday that the Liberal party knew of an earlier allegation of sexual harassment made against Tabbara.



Tabbara was approved to seek re-election as a Liberal in 2019 despite the party’s internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching and unwelcome sexual comments against a female staff member during his initial 2015 election campaign, CBC reported, attributing the information to anonymous party sources.



The Liberal probe substantiated some of the allegations but whether Tabbara faced consequences from it it is unknown, according to the report.



· As Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara sat in jail over Easter, there was no backlash because nobody knew

· Ontario MP allegedly watched home for three months before arrest there for assault, break and enter, harassment



The Liberal party declined to address the substance of the allegation.



“The party doesn’t comment on the specifics of individual nominations,” Braeden Caley, spokesman for the Liberal Party, said in a written statement sent to the Post.



“The party does not confirm or comment on the specifics of complaints out of respect for the confidentiality, privacy, and safety of those involved. Based on extensive consultation with experts and with the aim of ensuring that individuals always feel safe coming forward with their stories, it is not the Liberal Party’s place to breach that confidentiality.”



The Liberals have “a robust respectful workplace policy which applies to all staff, volunteers, and candidates,” Caley said.



Tabbara’s court date Friday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph, the city where he was arrested that is in a neighbouring riding to his own, was held by teleconference because of COVID-19 restrictions.



Tabbara was not on the phone line, nor did he need a lawyer.



His case, along with several others, were automatically moved to Aug. 28 as “presumptive adjournments,” part of the court’s handling of out-of-custody criminal court matters under COVID-19 emergency restrictions. (Tabarra was released on bail April 10 on a promise to pay $1,000 if he breached any condition of his release. A publication ban was imposed over the information and reasons presented at that bail appearance.)



There was no information given about the case, nor were any arguments made. Tabbara’s name and case file number were simply included with other criminally charged accused whose cases were postponed.



According to a police document obtained by the Post, Tabbara is accused of watching a home in a nearby riding starting Jan. 1 and ending April 9 in a manner that made the female occupant fear for her safety. That led to the criminal harassment charge.



It is the same home he is accused of breaking into on April 9 and where he allegedly assaulted a woman and a man.



None of the allegations have been proven in court.



Since the charges became public, Tabbara has continued to regularly post on his political Facebook page on matters other than his criminal charges.



On Wednesday he noted National Public Service Week and on Thursday he promoted Sunday’s National Indigenous Peoples Day.



National Post, with files by Brian Platt



• Email: Marwan Tabbara, an Ontario Member of Parliament who left the Liberal caucus after it was revealed he faces serious criminal charges, had a brief court date Friday, during which his case was briskly adjourned to next month.Tabbara, 35, was charged with two counts of assault, one count of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment on April 10.The charges were not revealed at the time by Tabbara or Guelph Police Service, however, and did not become public until June 6 after National Post and two other media organizations reported it.Tabbara, MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, who chaired Parliament’s subcommittee on International Human Rights, then announced he was “stepping back from the Liberal caucus” but not resigning as an MP.He has not yet entered a plea on the charges.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said he did not know of the criminal charges until the day of the media reports.Meanwhile, CBC reported Friday that the Liberal party knew of an earlier allegation of sexual harassment made against Tabbara.Tabbara was approved to seek re-election as a Liberal in 2019 despite the party’s internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching and unwelcome sexual comments against a female staff member during his initial 2015 election campaign, CBC reported, attributing the information to anonymous party sources.The Liberal probe substantiated some of the allegations but whether Tabbara faced consequences from it it is unknown, according to the report.· As Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara sat in jail over Easter, there was no backlash because nobody knew· Ontario MP allegedly watched home for three months before arrest there for assault, break and enter, harassmentThe Liberal party declined to address the substance of the allegation.“The party doesn’t comment on the specifics of individual nominations,” Braeden Caley, spokesman for the Liberal Party, said in a written statement sent to the Post.“The party does not confirm or comment on the specifics of complaints out of respect for the confidentiality, privacy, and safety of those involved. Based on extensive consultation with experts and with the aim of ensuring that individuals always feel safe coming forward with their stories, it is not the Liberal Party’s place to breach that confidentiality.”The Liberals have “a robust respectful workplace policy which applies to all staff, volunteers, and candidates,” Caley said.Tabbara’s court date Friday in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph, the city where he was arrested that is in a neighbouring riding to his own, was held by teleconference because of COVID-19 restrictions.Tabbara was not on the phone line, nor did he need a lawyer.His case, along with several others, were automatically moved to Aug. 28 as “presumptive adjournments,” part of the court’s handling of out-of-custody criminal court matters under COVID-19 emergency restrictions. (Tabarra was released on bail April 10 on a promise to pay $1,000 if he breached any condition of his release. A publication ban was imposed over the information and reasons presented at that bail appearance.)There was no information given about the case, nor were any arguments made. Tabbara’s name and case file number were simply included with other criminally charged accused whose cases were postponed.According to a police document obtained by the Post, Tabbara is accused of watching a home in a nearby riding starting Jan. 1 and ending April 9 in a manner that made the female occupant fear for her safety. That led to the criminal harassment charge.It is the same home he is accused of breaking into on April 9 and where he allegedly assaulted a woman and a man.None of the allegations have been proven in court.Since the charges became public, Tabbara has continued to regularly post on his political Facebook page on matters other than his criminal charges.On Wednesday he noted National Public Service Week and on Thursday he promoted Sunday’s National Indigenous Peoples Day.National Post, with files by Brian Platt• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: AD_Humphreys 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Court Documents Back Up Accusers Claims



A court document from 1996 is adding new layers to the sexual harassment accusations against Joe Biden. The document was obtained by San Luis Obispo Tribune. It shows that in 1996 Tara Reade told her.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on May 8, 2020

Tweets about this Edith Grisdale RT @AD_Humphreys: New allegation of sexual harassment is made against former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara as he has swift court appearance for… 4 minutes ago Sc RT @Marissa09073172: THIS is what the Liberal party is.A bunch of criminals and thugs.... "MP Marwan Tabbara has brief court date as new al… 11 minutes ago Laurel L. Russwurm 😷 #Masks4all Making our votes equal and effective is imperative to address misogyny in Parliament. Our "feminist" Prime Ministe… https://t.co/sOYFvFIJmL 18 minutes ago Marissa2.0 THIS is what the Liberal party is.A bunch of criminals and thugs.... "MP Marwan Tabbara has brief court date as new… https://t.co/ozlAYSCV7e 27 minutes ago Michael S Woitas MP Marwan Tabbara has brief court date as new allegation of sexual harassment is made https://t.co/7iI57ZYaQT 29 minutes ago Monica Gomes RT @cambridgetimes: Kitchener South-Hespeler MP @marwantabbaramp made a brief appearance in court this morning in Guelph. https://t.co/ruAb… 42 minutes ago Adrian Humphreys New allegation of sexual harassment is made against former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara as he has swift court appearan… https://t.co/ZiK5UY9E7f 55 minutes ago Graeme McNaughton RT @MercuryTribune: Kitchener South-Hespeler MP @marwantabbaramp made a brief appearance in court this morning in Guelph. https://t.co/NW9q… 1 hour ago