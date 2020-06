Related videos from verified sources Families, protesters want Wauwatosa Police officer held accountable for three fatal shootings



Protesters marched through Wauwatosa on Thursday afternoon demanding a Wauwatosa Police officer be held accountable for his role in three fatal shootings. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:52 Published 13 hours ago LVMPD officer dances in street



A video of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police officer dancing with 3 young in the Bolden Area Command is going viral. A video of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 1 day ago Man drives car into crowd of protesters in Oregan



A man in Oregon is accused of driving into a crowd of protesters. Portland police say it happened as demonstrators were marching as part of police reform protests. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this